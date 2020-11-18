YAKIMA, WA - In honor of Military Family Appreciation Month Medstar Transportation is offering four free and safe transportation services in the Yakima area to past and present service members.
Veterans can take advantage of four free rides anywhere in the city through Nov. 30.
Veterans in need of transport can quickly reserve a ride with Medstar Transportation by texting (509) 822-5803, calling 1 (800) 236-2011, or via the GOIN’ smartphone app. Riders have the option to request a driver on-demand or schedule a ride for a specific time. When reserving a ride via GOIN’, veterans should select “GoinVET” on the payment page to claim their offer and have a valid military ID ready to verify at pick up. All Medstar Transportation services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Transportation mobility can be hard to come by, especially for older veterans, which can make this offer a much-needed service. For example, just before Thanksgiving last year, Medstar Transportation CEO Justin Bergener found “Bob the Marine” trying to navigate the icy sidewalks on his way home from the food bank using a walker. Bob, who was getting Thanksgiving dinner for his “sweetheart,” was extremely appreciative of the helping hand.