PROSSER, WA - With the winter sports season coming to a close, young basketball players wanting to continue playing the sport now turn to their AAU teams. This weekend, there's a pretty special tournament happening in Prosser and Grandview.

In February, Jazzy Guillen, a Prosser High School student and multi-sport athlete, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Since then, her and her family have lived at the Children's Hospital getting treatment. Wanting to find a way to support a family in need, the Prosser community organized a basketball tournament this weekend with 100% of the proceeds going towards helping the Guillen family.

"We just felt at a loss of what we could do," says Kyler Bachofner, Prosser Girls Basketball Coach. "We came together and thought a tournament in her honor, hopefully to raise some money to help fight the battle of cancer. Out of nowhere, we had 54 teams show up, officials donating their time for free, just an amazing event."

"People have truly just inspired us and overwhelmed us," says Denise Guillen, Jazzy's Grandmother.