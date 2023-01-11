Hop Capital Brewing closes doors

YAKIMA, Wash. - After five years owning Hop Capital Brewing, Jonathon Thomas and his wife Aimee Quast are closing the business. Thomas attributed the closure to lasting effects of the pandemic.
The brewery saw a price increase of 300% to make their beer and the numbers couldn't sustain the business.
Hop Capital tried to bring in business with a newly remodeled taproom, but the numbers never returned to what they were in 2019.
Thomas said the brewery staff saw the writing on the wall and knew in May that closure was looming, but they stayed the course with one goal in mind.
"Try to save the legacy of Yakima Craft Brewing and Hop Capital Brewing and the 1982 amber ale," said Thomas.
When Thomas took over, the business inherited the recipe to the 1982 Amber Ale, a long-time craft recipe and a local favorite.
The description of the beer reads: "1982 is our homage to the brewing history of Yakima. A mid-hopped amber ale that is clean, sessionable, and easy to enjoy."
Thomas says there is still a chance for another brewery to pick up the 1982 recipe and preserve its legacy, but none have reached out to this point.
Hop Capital's community reached out of Facebook to support the brewery and owners on the post announcing its closure.
"A lot of people are sad the legacy is gonna be gone. Some people are upset they didn't come through more often. There was a lot of support though," said Thomas.
In that post, the brewery said, "We will miss all the relationships forged, all the memories made, and the community that is built around just good beer."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.