Hop in your Batmobile and visit Walla Walla for the 4th Annual Adam West Day

WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla is celebrating their 4th annual Adam West Day beginning Saturday September 18th at the Land Title Plaza on 1st and Main street.
Grab your Robin and come visit the Gotham City of Washington State as they celebrate the former resident Adam West!
Batman fans will have the opportunity to participate in many Batman themed activities including live music, costume contests, and character appearances!
Here is the full itinerary:
Adam West Exhibit - 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM
- At the Kirkman House Museum - 214 N. Colville st.
- Call (509) 529-4373 to reserve your spot
- $5 per person, group rates are available
Opening Ceremonies - 11:30 AM
- At Land Title Plaza on 1st and Main st.
Free Photos with the Batmobile and the Batcycle - 11:30 AM to 5:00 PM
- On 1st Street between Main and Alder
Q & A Celeberty Panel - 1:00 PM
- At the Marcus Whitman Hotel Ballroom at 6 w. Rose st.
Live Music, Superhero Appearances, and Costume Contest - 3:00 PM
- At Land Title Plaza on 1st and Main st.
- Free Photos with Surfing Batman
Batman TV Series Presentation - 5:00 PM
- At the Marcus Whitman Hotel Ballroom at 6 w. Rose st.
- Free Photos with Lab Tech Batman
Movie Screening of "Starring Adam West" - 7:00 PM
- At the Marcus Whitman Hotel Ballroom at 6 w. Rose st.
- Limited Seating, first come first serve
Lighting of the Bat Symbol - 9:00 PM
- At the Marcus Whitman Hotel Parking Lot