KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Hops and Drops will donate 20% of all purchases on Tuesday, October, 18, when diners present a Wreaths Across America flyer when ordering.
Wreaths Across America honors deceased veterans during the Holiday season by laying commemorative wreaths at cemeteries.
The event is sponsored locally by the Daughters of the American Revolution. Find more information about Wreaths Across America and download a flier here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.