KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick Chapter Daughters of American Revolution (DAR) is partnering with local business to honor over 3,000 fallen veterans.

The Kennewick Chapter DAR is bringing Wreaths Across America again this year to honor every veteran at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. Each wreath laid on a veteran's grave is sponsored by donations.

As part of their fundraising efforts, the Kennewick Chapter DAR have partnered with the Kennewick Hops n Drops restaurant. The restaurant is hosting an event Wednesday, October 16th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. in which they will donate 20% of every patron's meal who presents the flyer below.

The Kennewick Chapter is the oldest chapter in the Tri-Cities established in 1912. They first brought Wreaths Across America to the area in 2015.

The DAR is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women's service organization who's members can trace their lineal descent to someone who served or aided in the American Revolution.