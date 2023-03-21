BENTON-FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - Arlyn Boatsman, long-time volunteer at the Horse Heaven Round-Up, died earlier this week, as the Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo announced on Facebook.
Boatsman spent 23 years with the rodeo, both as a member of the team and working to improve the production at the event. The rodeo says Boatsman spent most of his time working behind the scenes and quietly.
"During the rodeo, when the pressure was on, he was the latch man on the timed event chute, taking every nod from every contestant for years," said the Facebook post. "That’s thousands of nods and few mistakes. Arlyn will be missed greatly. Ride easy, Cowboy."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.