Horse Heaven Round-Up returns with Kennewick bullfighter

KENNEWICK, Wash. —
Kennewick’s hometown rodeo, the Horse Heaven Round-Up, will return to the Benton Franklin Fair from August 23-27 this year. The rodeo is currently ranked 20 out of the more than 800 rodeos sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
Top contestants will compete Tuesday through Friday for a chance to become champion during Saturday’s short round. Contestant payout is $260,000.
The rodeo will be announced by Roger Mooney, for his 24th annual appearance. Bullfighters include Nate Jestes, Dusty Tuckness and Kennewick native Miles Barry. There will be entertainment from rodeo clown JJ Jarrison and nightly performances from trick roper Rider Kiesner and trick rider Bethany Isles.
The event is also broadcasted to the Cowboy Channel. For the first time, this year there will be a Tailgate Party near the rodeo grounds for attendees to watch the broadcast in a social setting.
To attend the rodeo, you also need a ticket to the Benton Franklin Fair. Rodeo seats are reserved, with tickets ranging between $10-$20. You can buy rodeo tickets online starting May 20, at the Kennewick Ranch & Home or at the Pasco Fair Office at 812 W Washington Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.