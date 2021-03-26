KENNEWICK, Wash., – The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce is asking for public opinion on the proposed Horse Heaven Wind Project.
The Chamber is conducting an online survey to help determine sentiment about the proposed project to identify issues of greatest interest and concern to the region. Scout Clean Energy is seeking permit authorization through the Washington State Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council (EFSEC) for the Horse Heaven Wind Project.
The project includes up to 244 turbine locations, two solar arrays, and battery storage systems covering 24 miles of viewshed along the Horse Heaven Hills in Benton County.
The three-question survey will be open for two weeks: Thursday, March 25 – Thursday, April 8. The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce is the catalyst, convener and champion for community and business prosperity.
For further details about the Regional Chamber, visit www.tricityregionalchamber.com or call 509.736.0510.