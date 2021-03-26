Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts around 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will occur during the cold frontal passage and for a couple of hours afterwards after which winds will remain windy overnight and through Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&