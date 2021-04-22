Horse Heaven Wind Project Public Survey results

KENNEWICK, WA – The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce recently conducted a Public Opinion Survey regarding the Horse Heaven Wind Project which elicited 2,220 responses over a two-week period.
The survey aimed to help determine local sentiment about the proposed project and to identify issues of greatest interest and concern to the region.
The results show overwhelming opposition to the project, with 78% of respondents expressing that the Horse Heaven Wind Project is not worth the personal, environmental, and economic impacts on the community.
Survey data also reveals community concerns regarding the level of impact that specific Horse Heaven Wind Project outcomes (such as viewshed, turbine disposal, wildlife, etc.) will have on the region. Scout Clean Energy is seeking permit authorization through the Washington State Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council (EFSEC) for the Horse Heaven Wind Project.
The project includes up to 244 turbine locations, two solar arrays, and battery storage systems covering 24 miles of viewshed along the Horse Heaven Hills in Benton County. The Regional Chamber has taken a position opposing the Horse Heaven Wind Project and has sent a letter to Governor Inslee and EFSEC, urging them not to advance the project.
Public Opinion Survey Results and Chamber Position from the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce:
