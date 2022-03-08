Hospital expense bill expanding charity care coverage heads to Inslee's desk

Olympia, Wash. —
The Washington State Legislature passed House Bill 1616, aimed at increasing affordable health care and charity care law application in the state. The bill comes State Representatives Tarra Simmons (D-Bremerton), Eileen Cody (D-Seattle) and Nicole Macri (D-Seattle). With legislature approval, the bill now waits for Governor Jay Inslee’s signature.
HB 1616 would expand health care benefits through charity care law to an additional one million Washingtonians.
The bill outlines two tiers of health care; the large hospital systems and the small independent hospitals. Tier one hospitals, the large systems, make up approximately 80% of hospital beds in the state. Charity care access would differ between tiers, but both tiers will have expanded access.
An estimated four million Washingtonians would receive free or discounted access at tier one hospitals. Around three million would receive discounted care at tier two hospitals. Overall, it is estimated around half of all Washingtonians will receive reduced-cost care through the bill.
“No Washingtonian should be bankrupted by a trip to the emergency room,” said Simmons. “I am proud to have worked with the Attorney General to update and standardize Washington’s charity care law. Four million Washingtonians will now be eligible for free or reduced out-of-pocket hospital costs making our healthcare system fairer and more equitable.”
Officials cited around two-thirds of bankruptcy files across the country listed medical expenses as a key contributor. Over half of collection items in the country are for medical debts. It is also mentioned that health care access also brings in concerns of equity, as communities of color are insured at a disproportionately lower rate.
According to Attorney General Bob Ferguson, if signed by Governor Inslee, the bill would give Washington the greatest protections across the country for out-of-pocket hospital expenses starting this July.
“Too many Washingtonians are just one hospital bill away from financial crisis,” said Ferguson. “Under current law, a single parent working two minimum wage jobs at 50 hours per week was not eligible for financial assistance at Washington hospitals — that’s not right and it needed to change. This bill ensures that help is there for those who need it.”
