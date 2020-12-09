TRI-CITIES, WA- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise statewide, hospitals are also seeing an increase.
In a press conference Tuesday, Washington Governor Jay Inslee said that 80% of ICU beds are occupied throughout the state.
"As ICU beds fill up, every person with a significant medical need is in trouble, not just those with COVID, but anyone that needs an ICU for any reason," Inslee said.
Some worry about what would happen if hospitals become too full.
As of Wednesday, the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) reported 409 patients are currently hospitalized and 68 of them have COVID-19.
Dr. Amy Person with the BFHD said that hospitals in Benton and Franklin counties are doing okay, but they are watching the situation around the state.
"In our area, we are still doing pretty well, but we do know that Spokane and on the west side some of their hospitals have reached capacity," Dr. Person said.
John Roach, a creator of "Flatten The Curve Tri-Cities" a local group focusing on issues surrounding COVID-19. With a background in data, Roach has been tracking numbers reported by BFHD and he has noticed a trend.
"If you go back six weeks ago we had 21 people hospitalized in the Tri-Cities with COVID. Fast forward six weeks to yesterday we had 72 so that's a more than a 300 percent increase in hospitalizations here locally in the last six weeks," Roach said.
Kadlec, Trios, and Lourdes all noticing a rise.
Jim Hall, Director of Marketing and Communications with Kadlec Regional Medical Center says that each hospital is closely watching the numbers.
"I think what's different now is we are seeing this all across the country. When the pandemic first began back in the spring and over the summer it was in different pockets of our country," Hall said.
Kara Heldt, Marketing Coordinator with Trios Health and Lourdes said they monitor hospital capacity within every department each day and are closely tracking fluctuations.
"Hospital capacity is incredibly fluid, particularly within individual departments. At this time, our hospitals have adequate capacity to meet patient needs, including in critical care/intensive care," Heldt said.
Hall said at Kadlec they usually run with 20 ICU beds but the number can go up if needed. He said with COVID patients don't always need to be in intensive care.
"Certainly we have some patients in that vein. within our facility but the majority of patients that we have with COVID are not in the ICU," Hall said.
If one of their hospitals were to fill up, Hall said other hospitals in the area and state-wide would help out.
"We're in constant communication so if we are unable to handle a transfer from a hospital that wants to send somebody to Kadlec, there may be another hospital within the Tri-Cities or the region that could accept them," Hall said.
Hall said in the worst-case scenario of a full hospital with no room, elected surgeries would be the first to be put on pause. But Hall wants to remind those that if you are experiencing a medical emergency, do not wait for care.
"We still urge them don't delay the care call your doctor go to your provider with any health issue you might be experiencing," Hall said.
Hall and Dr. Person said hospitals are doing okay when it comes to PPE and equipment, but they are noticing challenges within hospital staff.
"Many of them have been working long hours, extra hours, because of the number of patients there have been," Dr. Person said.
"They continue to perform admirably and heroically, but they are tired and so we want to make sure that their needs are being met and make sure they are supported," Hall said.
Hall, Person, and Heldt said the best way to help hospital staff is by following health and safety guidelines: Practicing social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a mask or face covering while in public.