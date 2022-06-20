YAKIMA, WA - As the temperatures warm up, so does the inside of your car.
According to National Safety Council a nonprofit for safety advocacy in the workplace, on average, 38 children under the age of 15 die each year from heatstroke after being left in a vehicle. Nearly every state has experienced at least one death since 1998.
In both 2018 and 2019, 53 children died after being left in a hot vehicle.
According to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, cars warm up in the sun because of the "Greenhouse Effect," this is where the sunlight passes through the windows of the car mostly absorbed by the interior causing it to hold heat.
Hot cars are dangerous for not just people, but animals too.
"In a 95-degree temperature, the vehicle can warm up to 114 degrees, and then every 10 mins it increases by 10 to 11 degrees," said Jim Curtice the Yakima County Coroner.
A law passed in 2015 made it illegal to leave an animal in a car unattended if it could be harmed or killed by exposure to excessive heat or cold with a lack of ventilation or lack of water.
It's also illegal to leave a minor under 16-years-old in a parked car, or one with the motor running according to Washington State Legislature.
Curtice told me when the temperature hits 104 degrees, your brain can stop working properly.
"Brain cells start to denature or will suffer and there could be injury to brain cells," said Curtice.
According to the Mayo Clinic, heat stroke can cause your brain and other vital organs to swell sometimes causing permanent damage to your organs possibly even death.
Next time you think about leaving your dog or kid in the car, you may want to think twice.
"A little bit of inconvenience can, you know, by taking the child out of the vehicle out of the hot vehicle or even with the AC running it's just not worth taking the risk," said Curtice. "It literally can mean between life and death."
Some treatments for heatstroke from the Mayo Clinic:
- Immerse you in cold water. A bath of cold or ice water has been proved to be the most effective way of quickly lowering your core body temperature. The quicker you can receive cold water immersion, the less risk of death and organ damage.
- Use evaporation cooling techniques. If cold water immersion is unavailable, health care workers may try to lower your body temperature using an evaporation method. Cool water is misted on your body while warm air is fanned over you, causing the water to evaporate and cool your skin.
- Pack you with ice and cooling blankets. Another method is to wrap you in a special cooling blanket and apply ice packs to your groin, neck, back, and armpits to lower your temperature.
- Give you medications to stop your shivering. If treatments to lower your body temperature make you shiver, your doctor may give you a muscle relaxant, such as a benzodiazepine. Shivering increases your body temperature, making treatment less effective.
Tips for keeping children safe, according to National Safety Council:
- Check your car before you leave. Parents and caregivers, get in the habit of always looking inside your car before locking the doors.
- Lock your car. The second leading cause — 26% — of such deaths are children getting into unattended vehicles. Get in the habit of always locking your car doors and trunk, year-round.
- Don't leave a child alone. The third leading cause of these deaths is knowingly leaving a child alone, this is the most preventable. Never leave a child alone in a parked car, even with the windows rolled down or the air conditioning on. A child’s body temperature can rise three to five times faster than an adult’s.
See a child alone in a car?
If you see a child alone in a vehicle, make sure the child is okay and responsive. If not, call 911.
