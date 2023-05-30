KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- As the weather continues to warm and with kids soon off of school for the summer Kittitas County Fire Protection District 6 is reminding residents of the dangers of leaving kids in hot cars.
In 2023 6 children have already died in hot cars according to Kids and Car Safety. The NHTSA reports that the most common factors for children being left in hot cars is fatigue and a change in routine brought on by summer.
The majority of hot car fatalities involve children who were unknowingly left in the car by their parents. Kids and Car Safety encourages families to take extra precautions when getting out of their cars and to utilize a "Look before you lock" safety checklist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.