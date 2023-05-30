Police say a toddler died after accidentally being left in a hot car outside a hospital near Tacoma, Washington. KING-TV reported on Monday that police say the foster parent forgot the 1-year-old in the car while working at the MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup on May 24. Puyallup Police Capt. Don Bourbon said that interviews with staff on site and the mother indicate the woman became distracted and forgot the toddler. Bourbon says after work, the woman rushed the toddler inside the hospital but it was too late and the toddler died. No arrests have been made.