TRI-CITIES, Wash. — With increasing temperatures, more people head outdoors to enjoy the sun and nicer weather. However, when it comes to fires, the Tri-Cities sees a growth throughout its rural areas.
Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department suggests homeowners should do their yard work in the early morning hours. Overnight, plants build up a little moisture that can help spark fires.
“You want to make sure you clean up any burn piles or pin needles around your roof and gutters.” Shearer says. “We want to make sure we don’t have any tumbleweeds below our decks or up against our fence lines.”
He says people looking to mow a bigger field should follow the same rules but also make sure there’s a water source nearby and carry a fire extinguisher when mowing. Encouraging people to not mow in extreme heat, or after the sun goes down.
“The grass's been sitting in the sun all day and it’s still flammable.” Ben says. Remember not to dump out your lawn clippings in an empty. He says it just adds fuel to big fires in the future and lawn clippings don’t necessarily add nutrients to the soil.
If you’re heading out on that camping trip you’ve been talking about, remember to clean up and dry leaves or brush from underneath the barbecue. Ben says people should keep about 3ft. Of clear area surrounding any cooking surfaces.
Most importantly, staying read at all times. He suggests downloading the Code Red app on your phone. There, users can put their home and work address. The app run through Benton & Franklin Emergency Services will notify you if there’s a fire or any other hazard nearby. Best part, you can even add any camping or outdoors trips planned.
Knowing where you are and alternate routes is just as important.
If you’re out on the water- know the area you’re traveling to, let family and friends know, take a friend with you but most importantly wear your lifejacket!
“Rivers around tri-Cities flow really fast so you should definitely wear a life jacket.” says Ben “Stay near your boat so someone can help if something does go wrong, they can help.”
Lastly, Ben suggests cleaning out the garden with old plants and planting native or fire resistant plants.
