YAKIMA, WA-
During the heat wave in the region, one farmers market in Yakima has changed their hours.
The Yakima Farmers Market will still have normal hours. They will be open from 9 am until 2 pm on Sunday, June 26th. For more information on their market, visit their website. They are located at Valley Mall in Union Gap in the Sears parking lot (9 East Valley Mall Blvd and South First Street, Union Gap).
The Downtown Yakima Farmers Market (DYFM) will remain open this weekend, Sunday, June 27; however, the market will close an hour earlier than normal due to the extreme heat.
“For the safety of our vendors, volunteers, and staff, we have chosen to close the market at 12 p.m. The predicted temperatures can lead to heat stroke and for some vendors, a loss of their products and produce” says Yvette Lippert, DYFM Manager. “We don’t want to close the market entirely as produce is nearing full swing and people still need to get their groceries/produce for the week.”
The DYFM normally takes place every Sunday, 9 a.m. -1 p.m., through October 10th , 2021, at 22 S 3rd Street.