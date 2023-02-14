YAKIMA, Wash. - House Bill 1814 is a step in the right direction of giving jobs back to those who lost theirs because of the COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima has proposed the bill that would provide a 10% hiring preference to state employees that left their job either voluntarily or involuntarily.
Corry reports a need for employees back in the workforce and a return to normalcy.
"Those job openings are there," said Corry. "We can get these people who are skilled back working and get our state back running again."
A reported 1,900 state employees lost their job due to the vaccine mandate, leaving some state agencies struggling with numbers.
"We've seen state agencies from Department of Transportation, Washington State Patrol, Washington State Ferries all suffer greatly due to the staffing shortage created by the vaccine mandate," Rep. Corry said.
Corry also reports that he has seen employees leave the state of Washington to neighbor states that do not have a mandate in place. Oregon's recent situation with their mask mandates have provided a potential haven for Central Washington workers who don't want to move far.
"For us to remain competitive and have good functioning core services, we need to make sure that we're reacting to what the actualities are," said Corry. "It's clear that the COVID vaccine should not be a requirement for people to work in the state."
There is no timeline for what happens next with HB 1814, but Corry encourages anyone that lost their job due to the mandate to contact their state and local legislators to ask for support in getting their job back.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.