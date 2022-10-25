RICHLAND, Wash.-
Fire crews responded to a house fire at 408 Adams Street in Richland on Tuesday morning, October, 25.
According to the Richland Fire Department the fire started on the outside of the house and spread. The design of the house made it difficult to fight so firefighters cut into the roof with chainsaws.
The Fire Department reports that one person was inside the home when the fire started, but they made it out safely. This is an active fire situation, so an investigation into the cause has not begun yet.
