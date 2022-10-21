Washington D.C. -
The House committee that's investigating the Jan, 6 riot at the Capitol subpoenaed former President Donald Trump on Friday.
The committee voted unanimously and calls for Trump to testify on Nov, 14 for his actions about the bloodshed they say instigated the riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney of the Select Committee sent a letter to Trump along with the subpoena.
"As demonstrated in our hearings, we have assembled overwhelming evidence, including from dozens of your former appointees and staff, that you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power,” said Chairman Thompson and Vice Chair Cheney in the letter.
The panel said on Oct. 13 that it would subpoena Trump. The records the House Committee requested are due Nov, 4.
