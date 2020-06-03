YAKIMA, WA- A house and garage destroyed after a fire on the 800 block of South 14th Street Tuesday night.
The Red Cross was called in to assist the residents after a fire started at 7:10 pm. Yakima Fire Crews arrived to find the 700 square-foot building with heavy fire in the garage and spreading into the residence. YFD crews quickly contained the fire and extinguished it.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.
The estimated damages will cost $70,000 to the entire structure, including the residence and garage.