House destroyed after fire on Christmas day

YAKIMA, WA - At around 8:40 p.m Christmas Day fire crews in Yakima were called to reports of a fire on the 1000 block of North 6th Avenue.

Before fire fighters even arrived at the scene they were able to see flames from four blocks away.

Once they did arrive, they found a two story home fully engulfed.

A nearby business owner tells me he saw the whole thing.

"We had a call and he said the flames were going on so we promptly came down and it was starting to burn. First floor first then it went up for about three hours," said Bing Holm, a local business owner.

According to reports fire fighters had a hard time trying to put the fire out because of the amount of smoke and the poor structure of the house.

They were unable to go inside and instead focused on surrounding buildings.

"They were on our building at 10:04 p.m, they were there for the full four hours, or more time, protecting our building so it would not take us out as well," said Holm.

Holm says he hasn't seen anyone occupy the house for the last couple of years and had seen some fires being built in the back yard.

"There was open fires being built for warmth. We really thought, what might happen if the wind came up and took the flames," said Holm.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Right now officials have not ruled out arson.