BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Fire crews are currently on scene of a house fie on the 79000 block of N. Yakima River Drive that has closed the road to through traffic according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
Chief Paul Carlyle with Benton County Fire District 4 says the house is being remodeled and was unoccupied at the time of the fire. The fire had reportedly been going on for a few hours when fire crews arrived on scene.
The fire spread throughout the house, including the roof and floors according to Chief Carlyle and windy conditions helped spread the flames.
No injuries were reported in the fire and Chief Carlyle estimates that firefighters will need a few more hours to get the fire completely out.
