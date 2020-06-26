YAKIMA, WA- A house fire's estimated cost is $50,000 in damages that happened on the 3900 block of West Lincoln Avenue in Yakima Friday afternoon.
Yakima Fire crews arrived to the residence around 3:30 p.m. to an attic fully engulfed in flames that spread into the main part of the house.
Fire crews said no one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported.
The house’s interior and attic sustained extensive damage including most of the families belongings.
Firefighters were on scene for nearly two hours.
Crews do not know the cause of the fire and continue to investigate.
Lincoln Avenue was closed in both directions while firefighters battled the blaze. Travel in both directions was opened by 5:15 pm.