RICHLAND, WA - A house fire in Richland destroyed a garage and caused extensive smoke damage to the house just before 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

This all happened in the neighborhood of Chadwick St. and Lethbridge Ave.

Firefighters arrived to find the garage fully engulfed with flames reaching the second floor of the house. Thankfully, they were able to contain it before it reached the house.

Two people were inside the house at the time of the fire, they made it out safely.

The garage is a total loss and the house suffered extensive smoke damage,

the cause of this fire is still under investigation.