KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Kennewick Fire Department is investigating the cause of a colonial house fire that has displaced the people living there.
KFD says the fire happened around 1:30 a.m at 3 W. 3rd Ave.
Firefighters say a nurse called them when she could smell smoke while working.
KFD says there are six to eight people displaced.
Firefighters say they do not know the cause but believe it could be an electrical fire or something in the ceiling that caused the smoke.
KFD says no injuries to report in the fire, but one person is in the hospital.
Crews did not say if the person went to the hospital because of the fire.
Firefighters say the people living in the home are in a hotel room for the night.
KFD says the fire damage is limited in the home and it is not a loss, but it could be several days before anyone can live there again.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.