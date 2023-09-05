HERMISTON, Ore.- Today at 1:47 p.m. Umatilla County Fire District #1 responded to a house fire in Hermiston Oregon.
When Engine 21 arrived on scene crews found that a single-story home was engulfed in flames and smoke.
Mutual aid was requested from the Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District.
As crews worked to stop the fire from spreading to nearby homes, crews ensured no occupants were inside the home.
The fire was then extinguished.
According to UCFD #1, no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
