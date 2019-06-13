UPDATE 5:28 AM: Officials say the fire is contained, the main concern for firefighters at the moment is hot-spots.
Officials shut off the power and gas lines.
SELAH, WA - A fire is burning through a home early Thursday morning.
This is happening on the 2200 block of North Wenas Road in Selah.
Flames are covering 50% of the home.
Officials say the power lines and the gas line made it difficult for the fire fighters to battle the fire at first.
Two people were inside the residence and were able to get out safely alongside their dog.
This is a developing story, reporter is on the scene.
More information to come.