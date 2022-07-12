House lost in late night fire

YAKIMA, Wash. -

Yakima Fire Department responded to a house fire on S 59th Ave. near Westwood West Golf Course.

YFD received the call around 9:15 Monday night. Firefighters saw heavy smoke coming out of the roof vents and the fire was mostly in the back left corner of the house.

Firefighters say they were on scene for a total of four hours until the fire was out.

YFD says in a press release the cost of damages to the house total $250,000 and the home is a loss.

There are no injuries, but firefighters have not determined the cause of the fire.