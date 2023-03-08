OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington state House of Representatives passed House Bill 1324 on March 6 to update Washington's adult sentencing system.
HB 1324 would stop the court system from automatically punishing people twice for the crimes they committed as a juvenile by eliminating the use of juvenile justice records to automatically give people longer sentences according to the Washington Legislature website.
"The current practice of automatically giving people longer sentences because of crimes they committed as children has meant that Black and Indigenous people often receive longer sentences due to prior juvenile convictions," said Dr. Chelsea Moore, ACLU-WA.
According to an ACLU of Washington press release announcing the passage of the bill, HB 1324 will reduce racial disparity, account for discoveries in developmental brain science and stop punishing people twice by no longer counting juvenile points in calculating adult sentencing.
HB 1324 will now be considered in the state Senate.
