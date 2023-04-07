OLYMPIA, Wash.- The House of Representatives has passed SB 5082 to encourage citizens to vote by eliminating advisory votes on the ballot.
Advisory votes will now appear online with the state's finances. The past has included advisory votes after legislation required any increase in taxes or fees to be depicted in voters' pamphlets.
The bill was presented by the Northwest Progressive Institute to make voting easier, while saving taxpayers money by eliminating that aspect of ballot design, printing and recording costs.
"In Washington, we believe that voting should be easy and that the ballot is sacred," said NPI founder Andrew Villeneuve. "It's where we make the crucial decisions about who represents us and how we should govern ourselves. It is not an appropriate place for advertising or polling of any kind."
The bill was approved by the Senate in February and now moves to Governor Jay Inslee's office.
