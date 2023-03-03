Counties with the most emergency shelters in Washington

As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.

Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They've also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association, understanding your climate risk, or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.

Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters, emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security's National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in Washington. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.

OLYMPIA, Wash. --

A bill that would change how we plan for growth, climate change and natural disasters passed in the House by a 57 to 41 vote on March 3rd and not moves on to the Senate for consideration.

House Bill 1181 was sponsored by Rep. Davina Duerr (D-Bothell).

This bill would also increase housing capacity while limiting greenhouse gas emissions and cutting pollution in historically affected communities.

If we want cleaner air and healthier communities, we need better land-use planning,” Duerr said. “If we want to be prepared for floods, wildfires, and rising sea levels, we need better land-use planning. And if we want to live in affordable neighborhoods where you don’t need the expense and hassle of a car—where kids can safely walk to school, and you can bike or take transit to work or the store—we need better land-use planning.” 

Rep Duerr goes on to say “We can do a better job of planning, adapting, and building more sustainably,” said Duerr, a professional architect. “This legislation is about protecting our homes and small businesses from floods, wildfires, droughts, and the growing dangers caused by climate change.” 