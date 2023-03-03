OLYMPIA, Wash. --
A bill that would change how we plan for growth, climate change and natural disasters passed in the House by a 57 to 41 vote on March 3rd and not moves on to the Senate for consideration.
House Bill 1181 was sponsored by Rep. Davina Duerr (D-Bothell).
This bill would also increase housing capacity while limiting greenhouse gas emissions and cutting pollution in historically affected communities.
“If we want cleaner air and healthier communities, we need better land-use planning,” Duerr said. “If we want to be prepared for floods, wildfires, and rising sea levels, we need better land-use planning. And if we want to live in affordable neighborhoods where you don’t need the expense and hassle of a car—where kids can safely walk to school, and you can bike or take transit to work or the store—we need better land-use planning.”
Rep Duerr goes on to say “We can do a better job of planning, adapting, and building more sustainably,” said Duerr, a professional architect. “This legislation is about protecting our homes and small businesses from floods, wildfires, droughts, and the growing dangers caused by climate change.”
