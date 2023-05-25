WASHINGTON, D.C.- The United States House of Representatives has passed H.R. 467, known as the HALT Fentanyl Act to address the fentanyl crisis in America.
Sponsored by Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA) and co-sponsored by 52 other House members, including Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), the legislation passed by a bipartisan vote of 289-133.
According to a press release from the Office of Rep. McMorris Rodgers the HALT Fentanyl Act will:
- Prevent many fentanyl-related substances from becoming street-legal by permanently classifying them under schedule 1 of the Controlled Substances Act.
- Ensures law enforcement has the authority to seize fentanyl-related drugs.
- Keeps fentanyl off the streets by eliminating drug traffickers' ability to create legal variations of fentanyl.
- Protects law enforcement authority to seize substances coming across the border.
