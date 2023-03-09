OLYMPIA, Wash.-
House Bill 1332 concerning tribal curriculum passed in the Washington state House on March 8 and will now be considered in the state Senate.
Representative Debra Lekanoff (D) sponsored the bill that would require all school districts in Washington to make tribal sovereignty curriculum part of the regular social studies curriculum.
“Erasure of Indigenous history and culture in education denies Indigenous people of space, resources, compassion, and understanding,” said Rep. Lekanoff.
According to a press release from Washington House Democrats HB 1332 would establish instruction requirements by grade level and would require the state Board of Education to evaluate districts annually for compliance.
“Inclusion of Indigenous history and culture allows for greater historical transparency, celebration of culture, and increased Indigenous representation," Rep. Lekanoff said.
