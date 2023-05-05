WASHINGTON, D.C.- A resolution introduced in the U.S. House would designate May 5 as a National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.
H. Res. 353 was introduced by Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) and Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ) and had broad bipartisan support in the House.
“Indigenous women and girls living on reservations experience murder rates of more than 10 times the national average, and more than 4 out of 5 Indigenous women have experienced violence," said Rep. Newhouse.
The resolution highlights solidarity with the families and loved ones of missing and murdered Indigenous women and commemorates the lives of American Indian and Alaska Native women lost to violence according to a press release from Congressman Newhouse's Office announcing the resolution.
The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, National Congress of American Indians (NCAI), Midwest Alliance of Sovereign Tribes, Yakama Nation, Seattle Indian Health Board, Urban Indian Health Institute, National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center, and Muscogee (Creek) Nation also supported the resolution.
"Designating May 5th as National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls will help shine a light on these heartbreaking tragedies and serve as a reminder to Congress that we must continue to support our Indigenous communities as we work to bring them the justice they deserve," Rep. Newhouse said.
Representatives Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) and Kim Schrier (D-WA) both supported HR 353 and released the following statements after its introduction.
“Too many women in America find themselves living in fear of becoming a victim of violence and predatory behavior. This is especially true in Washington State, where Native American women are murdered or go missing at the second-highest rate in the country. This is a statistic we should be doing everything in our power to change for the tribes in our Eastern Washington community. I’m proud to help lead this resolution to stand with the families of every victim and reaffirm our commitment to ending this nationwide crisis before another innocent life is lost," Rep. McMorris Rodgers said.
“American Indian and Alaskan Native women face disproportionate rates of violence, with more than 1.5 million of these women experiencing violence in their lifetime. By designating May 5th as National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls, we hope to increase awareness of these serious disparities and call greater attention to the work that still needs to be done. I am honored to join Representative Newhouse and bring attention to this crisis," said Rep. Schrier.
