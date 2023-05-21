KENNEWICK, Wash.- Twenty-one houses and a shed were affected during a 10-15 acre fire at Zintel Canyon.
UPDATE 8:28 p.m.:
In a media briefing, Deputy Chief Heffner said as of 8 p.m., the fire is entirely under control after several hours of it burning.
Heffner said several houses and a shed were affected, with one house burning down completely after some debris hit it.
Houses on W 7th Ave and S Yelm Pl. were evacuated during the fire. Heffner said police are currently in contact with the residents about when they will be allowed to return.
While the fire is under control, a strike team and crews will remain on the scene for the next few hours to monitor any hot spots.
S Vancouver St. will remain closed between W 7th Ave and W 8th Pl. while crews monitor the situation.
UPDATE 5:21 p.m.
Jenna Kochenauer, a PIO with Benton County Fire District 1, said the fire is between 10-15 acres. Officials are asking spectators and drivers to stay away.
According to Fire Chief Chad Michael, a house caught fire in the area due to flyer debris.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE
According to a tweet by Benton County Fire District 1, BCFD 1 and Kennewick Fire are responding to a fire in Zintel Canyon in Kennewick.
The Kennewick Police Department has blocked off a section of South Vancouver Street between 7th Ave and 8th Pl.
BCFD 1 requests for citizens to avoid the area.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
