Housing and Urban Development awards $33M for WA public housing

WASHINGTON STATE — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is funding Washington state with over $33 million in awards for public housing programs, according to a press release from Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.). The funding is through the HUD Capital Fund Program, focused on providing resources to Public Housing Agencies.
“Right now, Washington state is facing a serious housing crisis, which has been tough for everyone—but especially hard on our seniors, people with disabilities, and families struggling to make ends meet,” said Senator Murray. “Federal investments like these help families across our state with the tightest budgets find and keep a roof over their head, and help preserve our existing affordable housing.”
The City of Kennewick Housing Authority has been allocated $561,082. The City of Pasco and Franklin County Housing Authority will receive $861,963. The Housing Authority of Sunnyside is being awarded $468,192. The rest of the funding will go toward housing authorities in Seattle, Bremerton, Port Angeles, Tacoma, Everett, Vancouver, Anacortes, Renton, Moses Lake, Clarkston, Aberdeen, Kelso, Coupeville, Bellingham, Othello, Sedro Woolley and Silverdale.
