OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Senate has passed House Bill 1337 towards the Governor's desk for final approval in hopes of addressing the housing crisis in the state.
The bill would ease access for using accessory dwelling units, or secondary residence options inside an already existing residence. By opening ADUs, Representative Mia Gregerson (D-SeaTac) thinks this could address the housing crisis.
"We’ve been working together on this bill in one form or another since 2019 and it’s great to have such a terrific teammate in Rep. Barkis," said Gregerson. "I am extremely grateful for his dedication to this issue and working side-by-side with me for so many years until we got this important bill passed."
The bill moves to Governor Inslee's for a final signature.
