How a Pasco church is celebrating Easter without COVID restrictions

PASCO, WASH. - It's been an unexpected two years, with mask mandates and COVID restrictions. One church in Pasco was ready to celebrate this Easter Sunday.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Hungry Generation Church in Pasco went virtual to keep their community safe and together at the same time.
H.G. Pastor Vlad Savchuk says they grew a community they didn't expect. With everything going virtual, they can reach people in other countries as well.
Today, the church celebrated Easter Sunday for the first time since restrictions were lifted... with a packed service.
Pastor Vlad Savchuk tells me it's great to be back together in time to celebrate.
"All services are full some people even drove in from outside of town and so there's just a very good atmosphere. a very good spirit," says Pastor Vlad, "I think people have been really excited for this time. Some thought this time would never come and so it's good to have this freedom and to worship and to gather again."
Children joined for an Easter egg hunt on the church grounds.
Pastor Vlad says seeing their expressions feels like we're getting back to normal.
However, they don't expect to end online services because of the online community they've created and the number of people they reach.
Hungry Generation has services every Sunday at 9:00 am, 11:00 am, and 1:30 pm in Spanish.
You can also find the live stream on the Hungry Generation Facebook page or visit its website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.