PENDLETON, Ore.-
Over a decade ago in New Mexico, 15-year-old Charly Hotchkiss lived with her family, who owned a tire shop there. One day, she got a call from her dad while he was at work.
"He was like, 'Hey, there's this cat here. You can have it if you want but there is something wrong with it, so you may not want it,'" said Hotchkiss.
Naturally, Charly went right down to the shop and fell in love with the cat. The first thing she noticed was his abundance of toes, 28 to be exact.
"He goes, 'Look at his feet.' I was like, 'He has polydactyly, it's super common in cats,'" said Hotchkiss.
She says about one in every hundred cats who have it get an extra toe or two, but Thumbz has seven toes on each foot.
Now, Charly has had him over a decade and she's in her mid-20's.
Before Charly, Thumbz belonged to a man her parents employed at the tire shop. Hotchkiss says they didn't know him too well. She says that he ended up killing his partner and then died by suicide.
Thumbz has been with her ever since.
"Me and my sister are both true crime fans, we listen to a lot of true crime podcasts, 'Morbid' being our favorite. My sister goes, 'Hey I'm going to write a letter into Morbid about how you got Thumbz,'" said Hotchkiss.
After that, Hotchkiss didn't think much of it. She figured they'd probably never read her letter because after all, they were a pretty popular podcast.
She was wrong.
"One day I was in Hawaii, I had just gotten off of work, it turned on a new episode of Morbid and I heard them read my sister's letter. She didn't even know that they had picked it up," said Hotchkiss. "So I called her and I said 'Heather, it's on Morbid!'"
Since then, Thumbz the cat has achieved a following of nearly 24,000 humans after the podcast episode and a couple of stories in the news.
"I don't post as often as I'd like to. My little sister Heather, we call her Thumbz' manager, she does a lot of work for me, half the posting," said Hotchkiss.
Now, Thumbz lives in Pendleton. He's lived all over the U.S. with Charly, and she says he's been with her through everything. It's safe to say he's living his best life, with the half a dozen other cats that live with them.
"He's such a good boy. He's the only cat in the house that never causes any problems," said Hotchkiss.
To learn more about Thumbz, click here.