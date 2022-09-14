How a railroad worker strike could affect Amtrak Cascades routes

WASHINGTON STATE - With the looming possibility of interruptions to freight rail services following the September 16 deadline for an agreement between the railroads and worker unions, adjusted plans are being made for routes that could be affected.
While Amtrak is not included in the contract negotiations, all train travel could be affected, leading Amtrak and Washington and Oregon departments of transportation to prepare for interruptions. The two states feature Amtrak Cascades, whose trains run on BNSF Railway and Union Pacific tracks, according to WSDOT.
"These railroad companies control all train movements in this region and therefore the potential strike of their workers will affect Amtrak Cascades trains," said the press release from WSDOT. "Our trains cannot operate without the BNSF and Union Pacific dispatchers."
Amtrak has buses on standby September 15, ready to take Amtrak Cascades passengers if needed.
No such plan could be made for September 15 or the following weekend, as WSDOT says no buses were available to provide alternate transportation. If there is a strike, Amtrak Cascades services will be completed disrupted. Customers with tickets are being informed of the possibility, and Amtrak is offering reservation changes and full refunds.
Some long-distance Amtrak routes have already been suspended.
"We know disruptions and uncertainty are frustrating and we're working to keep passengers informed of any changes and thank you for your patience and understanding," said the press release. "Amtrak Cascades trains will resume running as soon as the labor negotiations are resolved."
