How adults and children can consume media responsibly

Courtney Salazar, a child and teen therapist based in Tri-Cities, says kids know much more about what's going on in the world than they let on.
"Our kids do know things. They are thinking about them and they are worried about them. You are doing them a disservice by not asking and not listening," said Salazar.
Salazar says when it comes to talking with your child about current events, use the 'ask, listen, ask' method. Ask them what they know about a situation and if they have any thoughts, fears, or opinions. This provides open communication.
"Once you open them up to talking to you, it becomes kind of a norm. In our house, we talk about current events all the time, so it's not a scary thing, it doesn't catch anyone off guard, it's just part of your routine," said Salazar.
Salazar says many parents have opinions on social media, but she thinks there are both pros and cons.
"There's some really great information you can search and find on there if you know how to do it the correct way, appropriately, and that you are using it for that purpose," said Salazar.
When it comes to teaching your kids how to consume media, Salazar says you can talk to them about the differences between fact and opinion.
"In our household, we always encourage our kids to find a second resource," said Salazar. "'Where else can you find an opinion that might be the same, can you find an opinion that might be different?'"
Salazar adds that giving kids a way to have control over little things can help.
Terri Reddout is a senior lecturer at Central Washington University in the Journalism Department. She says there are lots more avenues in which people can get information nowadays.
"When I was younger. I had three choices for television news and that's it. I had to be in front of the T.V. to watch it at that time. Young people today have so many choices," said Reddout.
She says before you share something, find the source first. Just because it's on your feed, doesn't mean it's true.
"If it's coming from your crazy aunt Sally, I wouldn't count on that information. Look for legitimate sources, sources that have their reputation on the line," said Reddout.
She says social media isn't evil--there is good information online. She says you just have to sort through it and find out the source.
The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction has several resources for media literacy and discussing global topics:
-Preparing kids to consume media with Common Sense Media.
-Digital Citizenship curriculum.
-How to talk to children about what's happening in Ukraine.
-Visit OSPI media literacy page for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.