May is National Volcano Awareness Month and Washington, Oregon and California are home to the eastern edge of the Pacific Ring of Fire Volcanoes known as the Cascades.

The Pacific Ring of Fire is the edge of the Pacific Plate that creates volcanoes where subduction and divergent zones occur when all the tectonic plates are moving on Earth.

Volcanoes are created when parts of the Earth’s crust break down and move into the mantle, melting and turning into magma. The magma then rises into the volcanoes and releases gasses like carbon dioxide under the ground creating pressure. That pressure builds up under the mountain until it explodes.

In the Cascades, all the volcanoes are stratovolcanoes which produce large eruptions that launch pyroclastic debris like rocks and volcanic glass into the atmosphere, according to the United States Geological Survey Volcanic Science Center in the Pacific Northwest.

Scientist-In-Charge at USGS VSC Jon Major says the volcanoes are always active even if they seem quiet and still to the naked eye.

“They’re always talking to each other and they might look very nice and quiet, but there’s always activity going on,” Major says. “Lots of chatter going on amongst these volcanoes.”

Major says predicting the next big eruption is difficult because it's hard to accurately read what the mantle is doing.

“We don’t know when those volcanoes are going to erupt again,” Major says. “But our instrumentation will give us a pretty good idea of build-up toward activity.”

The last big eruption in the Cascades came from Mt. St. Helens on Sunday May 18, 1980.

Husband of a NonStop Local employee Jim Robinson, says he was 18-years-old living in Yakima, Wash. when the mountain blew up.

“I was painting my parents house and I remember the forecast was pretty nice,” Robinson says. “I was on the roof doing some last minute prep work for the eaves of the house and I was looking to the west and saw an incredibly black cloud moving my direction. I felt something falling from the sky and it wasn’t wet so I knew it wasn’t rain. I hollered to my mom in the house and said, ‘Mom turn on the radio!’ and sure enough there were reports the mountain had blown.”

The eruption that day killed 57 people and is marked one of the deadliest volcanic eruptions in United State’s history.

Major tells me much of the surveying done on the volcanoes in the Cascades is more advanced than the technology 40 years ago. He says detecting the seismic activity and gasses in the mountains is not an issue, but determining the build up will cause an eruption is the biggest challenge.

Major says, “The real challenge is sometimes the volcanoes can exhibit all the signs of unrest that very much looks like it’s heading for an eruption, but it can hold there at high activity and calm back down.”

Robinson says he did finish painting the house, but he waited until July. Robinson says he isn’t worried about another large eruption since he wasn’t worried about the first one. ”I don’t know if I was scared,” Robinson says. “But it was an adventure. It was something we had never seen.”