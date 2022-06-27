BENTON AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES, Wash. — Boys and Girls Clubs across the country are celebrating National Boys and Girls Club Week from June 27 to July 1, in recognition of community support for youth. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties is joining in on the festivities as well, with events each day.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties includes 27 club sites, serving over 2,200 youth. Staff is tasked with empowering youth to achieve academic success, develop into future leaders and stay healthy.
"Whether that's helping them with their homework so they can achieve academic excellence, or helping them stay active with sports and other outdoor activities, or really developing them into future leaders, that's what we're here for, to support the youth in our community," said Josh Peterson, Chief Marketing Officer for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties.
Monday, June 27 - 1-3 p.m. McGee Elementary and Franklin STEM Elementary School sites in Pasco
- Youth will design their own Boys and Girls Club pins and collages
Tuesday, June 28 - 2:30-4:30 p.m. Kennewick Clubhouse
- Teens from Kennewick, Pasco and Prosser Clubhouses will compete in an intramural soccer tournament
Wednesday, June 29 - 3:30 p.m. Kennewick Clubhouse
- Staff will host a Lip Sync Contest, youth will vote for their favorites
Thursday, June 30 - 1 p.m. Orchard Elementary School site in Richland
- Youth will do science experiments with Subzero Nitrogen Ice Cream
Friday, July 1 - 7-10 p.m. Pasco Clubhouse
- Teens are invited to a Laser Tag Teen Night
