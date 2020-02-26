KENNEWICK, WA- There hasn't been any coronavirus cases in Benton and Franklin County and only one person in the state of Washington has been diagnosed but that hasn't stopped the Benton Franklin Health District from preparing for the worst.
They have been providing key information to businesses, schools and health care facilities specifically focusing on the health care facilities because they are the highest risk.Some of the information they have been preparing these facilities on is, how to maintain operations if they have a large number of patients that come in or if a large number of staff becomes infected.
Although this is a new virus the health district feels like they are prepared. According to them public health has always focused on emergency planning and preparation.
"A lot of the principles around how viruses are transmitted and the principles on how we can keep people safe those aren't noval," said Dr. Amy Person with the Benton Franklin Health District. "So we try to put into practice what we learned from prior epidemics and pandemics," said Dr. Amy Person.
The health district would also like to remind the public that risk in the Benton and Franklin county areas is still low. The best way to prevent this virus according to them is to treat it like the flu. Wash your hands practice good hygiene stay home if you are sick and avoid contact with people who are sick