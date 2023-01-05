How Blue Mountain Wildlife in Pendleton is preventing bird flu

PENDLTON, Ore. -
Avian influenza or bird flu has had an impact on bird populations across the world. It's arrival in the US has made taking in birds more difficult for Blue Mountain Wildlife.
The refuge and rehabilitation center has been trying to come up with a way to take in birds without spreading the disease.
Normally it takes in birds from all over eastern Oregon and eastern Washington.
Currently the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife doesn't allow them to take in birds from Washington to avoid spreading the disease.
Lynn Tompkins, director of Blue Mountain Wildlife said she hopes a new $40,000 project will allow them to take in birds from Washington again.
"I think its-its a worthwhile investment and it will also serve us well once-after avian influenza because there will be something else," Tompkins said.
The three new buildings will take the birds through stages before they are taken into the clinic for rehab.
The first room holding intake forms helps them register the birds.
The second allows them to check the birds for avian influenza and see if they can help the bird.
With the third they have a place to keep birds before rehabilitation.
Tomkins tells me she hopes after its up and running, possibly by this spring, the Oregon department of fish and wildlife will allow them to take in Washington birds again.
