PASCO, Wash.-
Growing and selling culinary mushrooms is a hobby for the owner of Columbia Basin Shroomery, Darrell Wise.
Wise said he has been growing his mushroom business for the past two years. Now he is selling 500 pounds of mushrooms a month to local restaurants and to people in the Tri-Cities.
The business started in 2020 after a fascination with mushrooms began around seven years ago.
"It started as a hobby it still is in hobby mode for me... I still work for another company out at Hanford and I do this on Friday Saturday Sunday when time allows," Wise said.
He also sells what he grows at the Three Eyed Fish Farmers Market in Richland, and some customers keep coming back for more
Farmers Market Customer Jimia Cain said, "it's excellent, in fact I check on Facebook to make sure they're here because this is kind of one of the main reasons that we come to this farmers market."
Matt McGowan owner and chef of Dovetail Joint Restaurant has worked with the Shroomery for the last two years.
At the restaurant mushrooms are ingredients in dishes like mushroom tacos, and pizza.
McGowan said "people really like it and it is a very good meat substitute, accepts flavors very well and it has it's own inherent backbone of flavor."
He also said with the Shroomery so close the mushrooms he gets are fresher and faster than some that he could get from outside of the Tri-Cities
According to McGowan customers notice a difference in the mushrooms he serves.
"They're enjoying them because it's not just button mushrooms or cremini mushrooms or portobellos or things that they see at the store all the time all wrapped in plastic and aren't particularly delicious because they're an industrial product," he said.
Wise grows lion's mane, blue oyster, king oyster, chestnut, maitake, and shitake, with some easier to grow depending on the season.
When asked what to do with the mushrooms, Wise recommends using them in Stir Fry and and sautéing them with butter and garlic.
