TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
The word cavity might strike fear into the minds of some, with the whirring of a small drill and the unpleasant mouth sensations that sometimes follow.
Bad experiences with dentists in the last century have created an anxiety for some, stress that often started with childhood experiences.
Techniques and new tools help dentists reduce and even avoid that anxiety according to Pediatric Dentist Craig Ritchie.
He said pediatric dentists train an extra two to three years to learn behavior management techniques and how to make going to the dentist fun.
“You know we just have fun. Kids get to play video games, they get to watch movies," Ritchie said.
He said previous generations went to the dentist as kids and had a bad experience.
"Our goal is to make it so that as kids come to the dentist now, that its a fun experience, that it's pleasant for them, they like it. And then we create a whole generation of kids and parents who are not afraid of the dentist,” he said.
For kids with higher levels of anxiety sedation techniques and even anesthesia can be used as tools to navigate that anxiety according to Ritchie.
He said even though baby teeth fall out, keeping up with children’s dental health helps form habits, and help new teeth as they come in.
Overall, he says making it fun and enjoyable for the kids also makes it a better experience for the dentist.
“Kids are awesome, they're tons of fun it makes me happy, makes me smile, makes me feel young but it's just a lot of fun and very rewarding to have kids come in and have them walk out and high five you and say that was a great experience and that just makes your day, it's a good thing,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.