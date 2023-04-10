Just one year from now, a total solar eclipse will sweep across North America. The eclipse will slice a diagonal line across 13 states in the U.S., from Texas through Maine. Parts of Mexico and Canada will also get a look, while those outside of the path will get to see a partial eclipse. Events and tours are already scheduled for April 8, 2024, including luxury cruises, music festivals and camping trips. Veteran watchers say you should start planning now. A total eclipse occurs when the moon passes between Earth and the sun, blocking out the sun.