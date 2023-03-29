How does Walla Walla Guitar Company make electric guitars from scratch?

WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
After working on different patents and selling a well-known archery website Terry Martin, Owner of Walla Walla Guitar Company worked with his friend and luthier Ken Melhus on selling guitars from scratch.
“I was about 13 years old when I bought my first base guitar,” Martin said.
Ken Melhus began learning how guitars are put together at a similarly young age.
“I've been playing guitar since I was like nine, and I'm really good at breaking things so part of learning how to do it is I broke so many guitars,”Melhus said.
Melhus said he’s been working on designs and concepts for the custom topped guitars for years before they started the business.
“You know, you just have to figure out how it works and you figure out how to make it better and I'm always thinking of other ideas and designs to make it happen so just you know 50 years of playing guitar and messing with them,” he said.
A lot of modern technology goes into making the rustic style guitar look and sound the way it does. With CNC machines cutting out the body and powered sanders helping to round out the edges.
The top or face of the guitar is always different, some of them even incorporating objects into the design which is where Martin spends much of his time.
“I spend a lot of time hunting down little weird things I want to use,” he said.
Some of the designs incorporate old wanted posters, coins from the 1800s, guitar picks and playing cards. Many fit the old Americana aesthetic according to Martin.
Martin said he's got about eight or so out at a time trying to find the perfect fit for each little piece.
“It's been fun to do, it's a challenge creating new things that's the key part of it,” he said.
Melhus said while they have many guitars going at a time, and for custom guitars the whole process from design to build takes four to six weeks, but once all of the parts are ready it takes the team about 3 to 4 hours to assemble it.
“There's so many aspects of the guitar you know, finish and there's neck work and all of it and to bring it all together is really kind of magic. You get to make this little piece of art that is also functional,” Melhus said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.