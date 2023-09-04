WASHINGTON STATE- The Traffic Safety Commission and Washington State Patrol say the state has a “worsening traffic crisis.” After 2022 was considered the deadliest year since 1990 WSP and WSTC say July 2023 is seeing more traffic related deaths this year compared to last year.
All summer long, WSP and WTSC partnered up to help educate the public on the 90 Dangerous Days of summer. Those days are recognized as the most dangerous days of the year because over the last five years, they have been known to be the deadliest days for local law enforcement.
WSP reminds people to avoid the “fatal four” when driving on Washington roadways. The fatal four include: impairment, distraction, speeding and not wearing a seatbelt.
As more people are learning to drive, I asked one driving school what it does to ensure new drivers remain safe.
Craig Haueter, owner of Premier Driving School, says a big emphasis the school’s instructors focus on is building a foundation for good driving. His concern is people on the road that don’t do that.
“Diving at the speed limit which some people think is negotiable. Driving defensive, so scanning so they know what’s going on around them,” he adds, “Not being distracted by their phone or something else that draws their attention from the roadway.”
Haueter says part of the reason law enforcement has seen the increase is for the lack of drivers that follow the rules.
In order to know the rules of the road, students that take driving courses take 17 two hour classes. That includes four hours worth of computer simulation and five 1-hour driving portions with two or three drives with an instructor.
Once students complete the program, they must take a written knowledge test with the driving school and pass before taking the official test through the Department of Licensing.
“The testing they do to pass their driver’s education is different than the testing that they do to get their driver’s test,” said the driving school owner.
Similar to students, instructors must go through 100 hours worth of training before becoming an instructor.
According to Haueter, the process includes shadowing a current instructor for 40 hours, followed by teaching for 10 of those and receiving feedback. Once those 40 are completed, they must do 60 hours worth driving instructing with students and receiving feedback as well.
And just like the students who take the tests, instructors in training must take a written portion and pass with a 90% rather than the 80% student drivers need.
The overall goal from the owner and driving school, to make sure student drivers remain safe.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson tells me WSP works with schools to make sure they understand what it means to drive. Driving education in school is the biggest focus. With a Target Zero strategy, WSP is making sure death rates decrease across the state.
Target Zero was created in 2010 to help raise awareness and educate people, in hopes of decreasing highway deaths to zero by 2030.
It’s a plan that includes a statewide approach for all safety partners, provides a resource of various strategies to address each emphasis area and factor, help guide federal and state project funding toward the highest priorities and also monitors outcomes at a statewide level for each priority area.
Trooper Thorson says WSP is using social media to educate followers on the biggest traffic concerns troopers see. WSP has also increased what it calls emphasis patrol in areas with higher traffic accident areas.
He says, “Just last month for the first time ever we brought over our airplane from Olympia, and it flew over Tri-Cities all weekend long looking for reckless drivers, aggressive drivers and DUIs.”
Trooper Thorson tells me WSP arrested three people with the help of the airplane. Now, troopers are putting their efforts on looking into the “problem areas” around Tri-Cities.
Although numbers haven’t been decreasing, numbers across the state seem to remain stagnant compared to last year.
